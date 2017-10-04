McIntosh pleased with Buxton’s response as Gateshead await in FA Cup

Buxton FC boss Martin McIntosh has been pleased with his side’s response to back-to-back losses, with consecutive wins recorded this week in the FA Cup and Evo-Stik Premier.

A 2-0 win over Witton Albion in league action on Tuesday night followed a 2-1 success over Alvechurch on Saturday to advance from the third round qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup.

Two late goals from Ricky Ravenhill and Sam Smith saw the Bucks through on that day against an Alvechurch side who were yet to taste defeat away from home this season prior to kick off.

And, while McIntosh believes last Saturday’s opponents will be playing higher division football next season, he was quick to praise his players for sticking to their task.

“They (Alvechurch) will hold their own now in this division,” he said. “They gave us some problems in the first half but we kept going and there was only one team who was going to score as it went on - and that was us.”

And added: “I’m a happy man. The response to the two games, which we had lost before Saturday, was great. The game at Sutton Coldfield that we lost, we had enough chances to win three or four matches in that game and it was a freak match.

“Even now, 10 days or so later, I still can’t understand how we lost that match. But then when we lose at home to Whitby with a poor performance it puts a bit of pressure on you and we’ve responded with two wins.

“Certainly second half in the cup on Saturday was brilliant and I thought we played very well on Tuesday night as well.”

It was more straight-forward for McIntosh’s men on Tuesday night against Witton as they went ahead on five minutes through Bradley Abbott before Sam Smith doubled their lead on 45 minutes.

“We’ve been inconsistent and I know the fans have been unhappy but we’ve responded,” said McIntosh.

“The fans were fantastic on Tuesday night in the way they appreciated the players when we won; the effort, the commitment, the football and the chances we made.

“They’re entitled to let us know how well we’ve played and the players take that and they’re entitled to let us know when we haven’t played as well.

“It can make a huge difference.”

Buxton prepare for a third straight home match on Saturday looking to make it a third straight win as they face Marine before an away trip to top of the table Shaw Lane on Monday night.

They are back at Silverlands on Saturday (October 14th) when they will face Gateshead of the Conference Premier for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

“We’re going to go in to the game in a positive mindset and hopefully enjoy the occasion. There’s an opportunity for us. They’re two divisions above us but we’ve definitely got a shot to win this game.

“Our fans will be there when we face Gateshead, I’ve no doubt about that. It’s one of the biggest games in years wee’ve had at this club.

“If we’ve got the chance to go to the first round proper then I think the whole town will be excited about that and we just hope they all come out and will us on.

“It’s possible. It’ll be hard but it can be done.”