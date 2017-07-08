McIntosh happy with players’ fitness early in pre-season

Martin McIntosh says he has been delighted by how fit his Buxton players are despite it being early in pre-season.

McIntosh was speaking after seeing his side lose 4-0 to League Two side Chesterfield on Friday night in what was his side’s first run out of the summer.

And although the Spireites’ quality shone through in a playing sense, McIntosh took plenty of heart from other aspects of the game.

He said: “I’m happy with that considering we’ve only had two training sessions. I’m pleased that a few of our players have had 90 minutes which is a lot at this stage, and more importantly that nobody’s got any knocks or injuries.

“You can see that Chesterfield were far and away much better than us given they’ve been back three weeks and with the quality they have but I’m pleased with what our lads have produced.”

“We told our players to go out and do things right but when you’ve got players like Ricky Ravenhill in your side you’re always going to get some honesty and he’ll play in a pre-season game like he would in the first game of the season and that’s what we want.”

“I’m delighted with the shape our players are in - I can’t believe how fit they are. We’ve had a look at two or three trialists and also have three players still away on holiday so I think we’ve got plenty to add and by August 12 we’ll be ready.”

Meanwhile, Buxton have signed left-back Andy McWilliams who was with Altrincham last season.

The Bucks are next in action on Tuesday night (11th) when they host Crewe Alexandra at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium with a 7.45pm kick-off.