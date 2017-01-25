McIntosh fumes at referee’s display after Buxton defeat

Martin McIntosh couldn’t hide his frustration towards referee Dean Hulme after Buxton were beaten 4-2 at fellow promotion hopefuls Whitby Town on Saturday.

The Whitley Bay-based official gave the hosts a penalty that McIntosh described as a ‘decision he’d never seen the likes of before’ and also sent two Bucks players off, although McIntosh acknowledged that the straight red card handed to Nicky Travis was deserved.

But with McIntosh also alleging that Hulme swore at him at half-time and having seen several other questionable decisions go against his side, he was left fuming.

He said: “When my teams are beaten fairly then I never have any complaints, but I felt really aggrieved after the game.

“I’ve been in football a long time and have never seen a penalty given like that. When I was then invited into the ref’s room at half-time and I asked why he’d given it, he swore at me and told me to ‘get out of his office.’ That gave me the impression he knew he’d made the wrong decision deep down.

“Danny Burns’ red card came about largely because he’d been booked for protesting about the penalty and then got another yellow, and Nicky’s red was the only decision the ref got right all game. We had a goal disallowed to make it 2-2 which video evidence shows was another really bad decision.

“So it’s really disappointing. There was nothing between the two sides and we even got level when we had nine men, but on this occasion I feel we’ve been really let down by some very poor officiating. Whitby had no players booked and got away with a lot more.”

The result pushed Buxton down to fifth in the league standings and into the last of the play-off places, with Rushall Olympic in sixth on the same number of points and with a game in hand.

Buxton now host Warrington Town on Saturday with McIntosh adding: “They beat us 1-0 earlier in the season and despite a change of manager since then have continued to do well having been promoted last year, so it’ll be another tough one for us.”

Tuesday night saw Buxton progress into the third round of the NPL Integro League Cup with a 4-3 win over Nantwich Town. They’ll now meet Newcastle Town at home next Tuesday in the last 16.

McIntosh said: “I was really impressed by the attitude of the senior players. Some were coming back from suspensions or injury and one will be suspended this weekend so it was important to give them game time.

“I was also delighted with how the young players did too. Keane Johnson was outstanding at the back as he has been in other games he’s played for us, and Jack Barlow in goal was probably my man-of-the-match as he saved a penalty as well as numerous other shots.

“So that was a really pleasing aspect because they showed they can perform against sides from our level.”