Manchester United legends side to include May, McIlroy and Stapleton

Champions League winner David May, and former international stars such as Sammy McIlroy and Frank Stapleton, are among the Manchester United legends heading for Buxton later this month.

May, who helped United to their European crown in 1999, heads a star-studded team taking on a Buxton side at the Silverlands Stadium on Sunday, June 25 (kick-off 2 pm).

Other names on the United Legends teamsheet include Arthur Albiston, Peter Davenport, Peter Barnes, Clayton Blackmore, Andy Ritchie, Russell Beardsmore, Lee Martin, Danny Webber, Ben Thornley and Fraser Digby.

The Buxton line-up will include all-time appearances and goals record holders, David Bainbridge and Mark Reed, plus current players. It will be managed by two of the squad that won the Cheshire League way back in 1973, Mike Davis, who made nearly 600 appearances in goal in a 16-year career with the Bucks, and Robin Hughes.

Tickets are on sale at the stores of Markovitz and Muzic and More in Buxton.