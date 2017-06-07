Maguire out to rectify 2017 play-off woes

Buxton should have reached the play-offs last season and new signing Joe Maguire says they’ll be out to rectify the situation in 2017/18.

The centre-half, who spent the latter stages of the previous campaign on loan at the Silverlands from Boston, has signed permanently.

Last season’s inability to hang on and qualify for the play-offs evidently still rankles with him.

He’s keen to achieve a better result this time round.

“We were very unlucky not to make the play-offs, I think we should have,” he said.

“Some results didn’t go our way and that was that.

“At that stage of the season it’s crunch time and if you lose a couple of important games that can be it and that’s what happened.

“Hopefully next year we’re a bit stronger mentally, we’ve got to fight to the end and make sure we go up.”

Maguire says promotion is the target for the Bucks and that is driving boss Martin McIntosh’s recruitment.

“Next year without a doubt they’re looking for promotion,” said the 25-year-old.

“He’s told me he’s trying to get a few good signatures, but with the squad we had last season there were lot of good players.”

Maguire had offers from National League North clubs this summer, but working with McIntosh again was a big selling point for Buxton.

“Buxton is ideal and when I knew Martin was going to be there it all fell into place.

“I’ve been in touch with him over the last couple of years and when someone likes you want wants you to come to the club, it was always going to happen eventually.

“I played the last few months under him on loan and he’s the best manager I’ve played under out of everyone.

“It’s a no brainer, he’s a fantastic manager and a good bloke.

“He’s not really a shouter or baller. It’s a pleasure because nowadays a lot of managers are at you if you’re not doing things right but he seems to get the best out of players from how he is.”

Former Ilkeston, Nuneaton and Boston United man Maguire was keen to get his immediate future sorted out sooner rather than later this summer.

And with a very young family, the chance to play closer to home ticked a big box for him.

“I go to Tenerife in about a week and I’m just back from Dublin with my mates,” he said.

“I wanted to get things done and then go and relax.

“I’ve had a few summers when managers are on the phone to you all the time and you can’t sit down and relax on holiday.

“There were a few offers in the National League North but I’ve just had a little boy and I didn’t want to be too far away from home.

“He’s only 14 weeks so I want to get as much time as I can with him.

“Now I can go and relax then come back ready to go again.”