Inconsistency frustrates Bucks boss McIntosh after double loss

Martin McIntosh was keen to keep a sense of perspective this week despite two straight home defeats.

A 2-1 loss against Division One South high-flyers Cleethorpes Town on Saturday was then followed by a similar reverse against struggling Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night.

But while McIntosh highlights inconsistency as his team’s biggest problem this year, he’s adamant the club remains in a strong position.

He said: “We’re ninth in the league, only four points off the play-off zone and with a game or two in hand on sides above us.

“So while a few people may look at this week and start fearing the worst, it’s just been one of those weeks.

“Full credit to Cleethorpes on Saturday who did really well - we only had two or three players performing at the standard I expect and when that’s the case you’re always likely to be beaten.

“Rushall are in a false position really as they have a new manager with several new players and have now won two on the trot so in my opinion will be nowhere near the bottom before long. Apart from their goals, I don’t think our keeper Jan Budtz had a save to make, but in the end we still didn’t do enough to win the game.”

The inconsistency shown by the Bucks this season is highlighted by their league form, which has seen them win nine but lose eight of their 17 games so far.

McIntosh added: “We’ve not drawn a game yet. We’re either really good or not up to standard at all, there’s no inbetween, which is frustrating but I feel we can overcome it.”

The Bucks now head to face league leaders Altrincham on Saturday, a side who have only lost once at home all season and are the league’s joint top scorers with 40 goals.

McIntosh said: “We’ve beaten some of the top sides already this year and have to go there and perform.

“We’ve had a bad week but it’s not a bad time to play them, it’s always a good time to face teams like this as there’s lots at stake so as always we’ll have no fear.

“If we can match the levels of performance we’ve shown in several games this season we can win, there’s no doubt about it.”