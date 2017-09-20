Happy Bucks cautious over cup draw

Despite a convincing 4-1 FA Cup second qualifying round win over Chasetown on Saturday, Buxton won’t be taking their next opponents from the same division lightly.

Their prize is another home tie against Alvechurch, a side like Chasetown from a division below, on Saturday, 30th September,

But boss Martin McIntosh warned: “On paper you might look at that and think it’s a great draw, but any team that goes away and scores four goals to beat Grantham in the cup must be a very good side as Grantham are one of the best sides in our league.

“Yes, we can look at it and think they are a division below us. But looking at their position in their league I think they have a very good chance of being in our division next year.

“I know a few of the players and they are all ex-Evo Stik Premier League players, so they’re clearly building a side and have got the momentum from last year.”

Alvechurch have already won two and drawn two of their four away games, sit fourth, and McIntosh added: “It will be a very difficult game. We’re not going to get kidded by the division they are in.

“But, first and foremost it was great to get into the third round and it does help the club money-wise. You don’t want to look too far ahead in the cup. You just have to beat the next team in front of you.

“We have a home draw which is certainly favourable and we are really looking forward to it.”

Against Chasetown, the Bucks went 3-1 up with goals from Liam Hardy (2) and Niall Doran and Craddock replying for the visitors from the spot, all in the first 20 minutes, before Greg Young added a fourth late in the game.

“I thought we put on a good performance – much better at home than of late,” said McIntosh.

“So I was quite happy with result and performance though we could have probably scored more goals.

“I think we have won seven out of nine and we’re not doing so bad at the moment.

“We seem to have done all right away from home for some reason, but every game is difficult, Everyone in this league is beating each other so it’s if you can get some sort of consistency, that’s when you start shooting up the league.

“We also have the cup still bubbling away for us as well which is great.

“One thing we did have on Saturday – and I had asked for – was that support from the public. I thought they were brilliant on Saturday - really, really good.

“There were some good voices. The players recognised it and I certainly did. The atmosphere was good. We’d like to thank those fans for backing us on Saturday because it really did make a massive difference.”

Now Buxton must put the cup to the back of their minds and concentrate on some vital Evo-Stik League games.

“We are away at Sutton on Saturday and we also play Whitby at home after it and every game in the league is important,” said the manager.

“We were supposed to play Warrington in midweek this week, but they now have an FA Cup replay so a break might not be a bad thing.”

The Bucks are back in action on Saturday, looking for a fifth successive away win at a Sutton Coldfield Town side that sit 21st and have won just one of their first four home games.

“Every game is different. Every game is fresh and we just hope we can perform and get that result,” said McIntosh.

“It will be a difficult game, especially being on their Astroturf, which is a bit different, though we train on it all the time so it’s by no means alien to us. We should be able to adjust to that – no problems.”

Ricky Ravenhill, Ant Wilson, and Alistair Taylor are all injury doubts.

The FA Cup results means Buxton’s away match at Lancaster on the 30th of September will need rescheduling along with the home game with Warrington Town.