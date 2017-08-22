Former Chesterfield skipper and Buxton boss Bill Green dies

Former Chesterfield captain Bill Green passed away yesterday at the age of 66 after a short illness.

The commanding centre half, who also managed Buxton for two years, made 160 appearances for the Spireites between 1979 and 1983, scoring five times, and lifted the Anglo-Scottish Cup for the Spireites as skipper in 1981.

He captained Hartlepool, his first club, at the tender age of 20, playing 131 times for them.

Green then led Carlisle to a brief spell at the top of the First Division, making 119 appearances for the Cumbrians.

Fellow top flight club West Ham United bought him for £90,000, but injuries hampered his career at Upton Park and he moved on to Peterborough United in 1978.

Chesterfield came in for him a year later, paying £40,000.

He was appointed captain on arrival and was a leading reason for the club’s success in 1979-80 when they finished fourth in Division Three, falling away at the end with Green out injured.

He joined Chesterfield from Peterborough United before moving to Doncaster Rovers in 1983.

Green had been taken onto the coaching staff under Frank Barlow in November 1980 was but freed due to the club’s financial problems in 1983.

After a spell as manager of Scunthorpe United, Green managed Buxton in the Unibond League from October 1994.

He even worked there for nothing while the club was in financial crisis before he left the Silverlands in March, 1996.

Green then became a much respected scout for several clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

A native of Newcastle, he had latterly been working for Southampton as their senior recruitment officer.

A Chesterfield spokesman said: Our sincere condolences go to Bill’s family and friends.”