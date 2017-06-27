End of an era as long-serving club official steps down

Tributes have been paid to Glossop North End secretary Peter Hammond after he announced he was stepping down after almost 40 years in the role at the Evo-stik North club.

The club said Hammond, who was appointed secretary in 1979, would become a vice-president of the club.

Club chairman Dave Atkinson said: “It’s quite simple really. Without Peter and Peter Higginbottom, from Davies Blank Furness, we wouldn’t have a club.

“The work that the two of them did together in the club’s darkest hours means that Surrey Street is still a football ground rather than a warehouse.

“But for their efforts, we wouldn’t be here. He has seen the club through thick and thin — much of it thin. I have nothing but admiration for him.

“Peter is a one-in-a-million person for a club. He has done pretty much every job here, including washing the kit.”

Hammond will continue to offer advice. He has been succeeded by Lesley O’Donnell.