Cup win gives boss selection headaches at table-topping Buxton

Buxton manager Martin McIntosh

An excellent 5-1 Derbyshire Senior Cup quarter-final victory against South Normanton Athletic on Tuesday night gave Buxton manager Martin McIntosh food for thought as he ponders his team selection for two important home games in four days.

