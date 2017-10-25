Buxton ‘turn the corner at home’ as midfielder reaches milestone

Martin McIntosh believes Buxton’s defeat of high-flying Warrington at Silverlands suggests his side has “turned the corner” at home.

A second half goal from Anthony Wilson proved the difference after the visitors’ Jamie McDonald had cancelled out Liam Hardy’s opener on Tuesday night.

It was a second victory in as many Evo-Stik League Northern Premier matches for McIntosh’s men who moved up to eighth in the standings with the points.

It has been a Marmite season so far for the Bucks at home, having won four and lost four from eight, but McIntosh says there’s reason for optimism now.

He said: “It was a fantastic performance and having spoken to a few of the fans after they were very happy with last night (Tuesday).

“We’ve won or lost at home and sometimes not really performed as well as we can but I thought last night suggests we may have turned the corner at home.

“The fans are not daft. They watch every week and know when it’s good and when it’s not good. Last night was very good and I’m sure they enjoyed it.

“We rode our luck at times, Warrington are a club I think will definitely be in the top five, just before we made it 2-1 they hit the bar and the rebound went straight into (goalkeeper) Jan Budtz’s hands.

“The game could have gone either way and if it had been a draw then you couldn’t have argued against that being fair.

“It was a bit harsh on Warrington because they were a very good side.”

The match also brought up a milestone for one of football’s longest serving players.

Ricky Ravenhill has more than 450 professional appearances to his name with the likes of former clubs Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Bradford City.

And on Tuesday night he racked up 100 appearances for Buxton.

“He was fantastic again last night,” said McIntosh. “He’s a joy to work with because you always know what you’re going to get from him.

“You’re going to get 100 per cent every week, whether it’s training or it’s matches, he’s just that type of character and we’re lucky to have him.

“He’s a great leader, although Greg’s our captain, Rav’s our other captain we’ve got on the field.

“You only have to look at Ricky’s career - he’s played at Wembley three or four times, won promotion - this is all in the Football League.

“Some people never achieve that in a 25-year career.

“For us to have him at Buxton is fantastic. He’s a special player for us on and off the pitch.”

The defeat of third-placed Warrington came days after an emphatic 5-1 victory away at Coalville Town.

“We played against nine men for the whole of the second half after they got two players sent off,” said McIntosh.

“They were both sendings off, both when our players were through on goal, they had to be sent off.

“We did the job. Had the conditions been better we would have scored more goals. That wasn’t my concern. The main thing was to win the match.”

Buxton’s attentions now turn to the FA Trophy on Saturday and a home tie against Cleethorpes Town.

“As soon as the FA Cup finishes the FA Trophy is every bit as important for us,” said McIntosh. “There’s prize money on offer and the chance to play against bigger non-League clubs with the chance to progress.

“I think the FA Trophy is a fantastic competition.”