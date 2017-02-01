Buxton seek quick revenge as Stafford Rangers await

Buxton boss Martin McIntosh says his players will be keen to avenge their recent home defeat to Stafford Rangers when the two sides go head-to-head again this weekend.

The Bucks head to Marston Road looking to end a run of three league games without a win, the first of those coming on January 17 when Rangers won 3-1 at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

And as McIntosh acknowledges, it will be no easy feat to turn them over.

He said: “We felt a bit aggrieved in the first game as the red card given to Greg Young was harsh in our opinion and I’m confident that had he not been sent off then we wouldn’t have lost the game.

“Nevertheless, we know we are in for a tough match on Saturday as I think Stafford are in a bit of a false league position given the side they have. They’re one of the biggest clubs at our level and have done very well since being promoted back into the Premier Division.”

McIntosh expects a full squad to choose from with the exception of Nicky Travis who completes his three-match ban following the red card he picked up at Whitby Town.

Following the Stafford game, Buxton are in Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final action next Tuesday night with a trip to Division One South side Gresley.

Matlock and Alfreton Town will go head-to-head in the other semi-final meaning a mouth-watering final awaits should Buxton progress, something McIntosh is keen to do.

He said: “I’ll see how we emerge from Saturday first in terms of personnel hanges although given the league has to be our priority I doubt we’ll be at absolute full strength.

“However, we’re in the last four and when you get that far you always want to finish the job so we’ll be taking it seriously.”

McIntosh also took time to praise striker Liam Hardy, who has impressed since returning to the club on loan from Darlington.

Hardy is initially on loan for a month but McIntosh could well be tempted to keep him for longer if allowed.

He said: “Liam knows the setup and the club very well and that’s one of the reasons we brought him in, as well as the fact he’s obviously a very good player.

“He’s done well and is scoring goals so we’ll see how we stand when the time is running out on his loan and perhaps try and sort something out if he wants to stay.”

The Bucks now lie third in the league following the point secured against Warrington Town on Saturday, and are level on points with fourth-placed Whitby.

In a very tight top half of the table, Buxton are only seven points ahead of 13th-placed Matlock.

Blyth lead the way, eight clear of Workington and with two games in hand.