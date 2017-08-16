Buxton need to kickstart season after two opening defeats

After two opening defeats Buxton will look to get their new Ev-Stik NPL Premier Division season kick-started at Stafford Rangers this Saturday.

After an opening 2-1 home defeat by Lancaster City on Saturday, the Bucks were pipped 1-0 by an 88th minute goal at Witton Albion on Tuesday and assistant boss Tim Ryan said: “People are used to Buxton starting well, as we have the last three or four years, so this is a little bit out the norm.

“Obviously it is something we will address and move on. “There have been a lot of positives from the first two games, despite the results.

“The biggest plus is we still have three or four players who have missed the first two games and we’re hoping to have at least two of those back for the weekend to bolster us.”

One player the Bucks are hoping to have is Guinean central midfielder Alpha Kaba. On Caen’s books last year, Buxton have been waiting for international clearance for the player.

“It’s been disappointing for us and for him,” said Ryan. “He impressed in pre-season but we can’t play him until this comes through.

“He has come over and wants to start a new career in England. He is champing at the bit.”

On the opening two games, Ryan said: “Both teams were cagey on Saturday, being the first day of the season, and there was nothing in it.

“It was a game we really should have got something out of.

“We can’t fault any of the lads’ efforts on Tuesday night. “They worked their socks off against another workmanlike side and it’s a game we should have possibly come away with a point. But they scored 90 seconds from the end.

“Their keeper had made a great save with five minutes to go. They took their chance while we didn’t create enough in the final third, but our work rate was good.”

Saturday’s opponents Stafford have started well with two wins and seven goals.

But Ryan said: “We have finished above them in the table the last few years so they hold no fear for us.

“They have all the make-up there of a decent non-League side with a good following and a nice stadium.

“It’s always a good game there with a good atmosphere and it’s one the players will thrive on – we won 2-1 there last season.

“We have lost two and they have won two. But we need to kick-start our season and get the ball rolling.

“We know it will be a tough game, but it’s one we don’t fear and we are looking forward to.”