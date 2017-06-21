Buxton hope for big crowd to see Manchester United legends

Buxton are expecting a big crowd at the Silverlands to see this Sunday’s mouthwatering visit of Manchester United star names from down the years.

A Buxton XI will take on the Manchester United Legends side at 2pm (gates noon) and Arthur Albiston has promised to bring a very experienced side that will feature the likes of European Cup winner David May plus Albiston, Sammy McIlroy, Clayton Blackmore and Frank Stapleton who between them totalled over 1,200 league matches for the Red Devils.

The Buxton side will feature all-time leading appearance and goals scored record holders in David Bainbridge and Mark Reed plus the current first team and development sides management.

Bucks first team boss Martin McIntosh said: “We are looking forward to it. I played in this two or three years ago and also the Liverpool one and it was absolutely fantastic.

“There is not really any football on this weekend so I’d imagine there will be a really, really good crowd there to watch.

“Myself and Tim (assistant boss Ryan) are playing in the match along with some good players that have been at the club in the past.

“It should be a good day. It always is.”

McIntosh is not too worried about lacing up the boots once more.

“I have done a bit of running but I always keep myself fit anyway,” he said.

“ You are never as fit as footballers are nowadays. They are very fit lads and I am nowhere near that. But I am sure it will be enjoyable.

“I last played last July or August in a charity match at Hallam between ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United players. I played in the Wednesday team – not that I ever played for Wednesday.”

The Buxton XI will be jointly managed by two of the Bucks squad that won the Cheshire League in 1973.

Mike Davis made nearly 600 appearances in goal for the Bucks in a 16-year career that included a two-year stint as manager from 1982 to 1984.

Robin Hughes made 155 (22) appearances for the club from 1970 to 1974 and has since gone on to coach some of the best youngsters in the Sheffield area including Tommy Agus.

Tickets for Sunday are available from Markovitz in Buxton and Muzic and More on Buxton Market Place plus at certain times at the ground when advertised.

Full details at www.buxtonfc.co.uk

UNITED (from): Fraser Digby, Arthur Albiston, Russell Beardsmore, Clayton Blackmore, David May, Lee Martin, Sammy McIlroy, Ben Thornley, Frank Stapleton, Andy Ritchie, Danny Webber, Peter Barnes, Peter Davenport.

BUXTON (from): Paul Phillips, Matt Johnson, David Bainbridge, Paul Egerton, Mark Reed, Martin McIntosh, Tim Ryan, Bevon Blackwood, Carl Holmes, Chris Martin, Mark Balfe, Tim Willis, Tomy Agus, Danny White, Rick Adrio, Andy Tibenham, Andy O’Connor, Richard Bevan.