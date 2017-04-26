Buxton boss wants four new faces in glory chase

Buxton boss Martin MacIntosh believes he is very close to a squad capable of promotion and will be looking to bring in four quality players this summer.

The Bucks finished an impressive campaign in 7th place, just three points outside the Evo-Stik NPL play-offs.

MacIntosh said: “We are not far away and I am just hoping that next season we can improve on the players we’ve got.

“There will be three or four that will move on and I will hopefully bring in four better players to get us to the next step.

“I know exactly what I need. Sometimes it can be difficult to get them, but I am going to do everything I can to improve the squad and keep the players that have done well for me this season.”

By the time Buxton travelled to Marine for what turned out to be a 5-5 thriller on the last day of the season, midweek results had already ended their chances of a top five finish.

“It was out of our hands unfortunately,” said MacIntosh. “So everyone at the club was hugely disappointed at the outcome, just narrowly missing out.

“But I think we’ve performed well throughout the season. I think we were competitive in probably every match.

“When I think back in every league match the only team that deserved to beat us was Matlock on Boxing Day. But there again I look back and I had four injuries and no centre halves that day.

“I am sure the outcome would have been completely different as it was on Easter Monday.

“In every match we lost, we only lost by one goal apart from two matches.”

So with the games over the hard work now starts for MacIntosh in signing players and organising pre-season friendlies.

“Some of the clubs we are hoping to play are still involved in fixtures at the moment, sometimes you can’t really get to speak to them right now,” he said.

“But player-wise I have a fair idea what I need and the positions I need to improve for next season and I am actively on with that now as well as trying to retain the players I believe have done well for us.”