Bucks’ season ends with 10-goal thriller

Buxton led three times at Marine on Saturday but had to settle for a share of the spoils after a scintillating 5-5 draw to close their Evo-Stik NPL campaign.

“The shackles were off, if you like,” said manager Martin MacIntosh.

“We let the players go out and express themselves and we were very open, as were Marine.

“I am almost certain that had been a win at stake to get us into the play-offs things would have been completely different.

“We rested two or three players and two more came off with slight knocks at half-time who could have probably carried on.

“Also, Ricky Ravenhill was on a suspension had he got booked which would have carried on to next season, so we left him out.

“So had we been looking to win the match things would have been very different. But I think it was pretty entertaining and I am sure it was a good day for the fans.”

It was the first time Buxton had fought out a 5-5 draw since 1949, the first Buxton game containing 10 goals in over 20 years, 10 different scorers and the second successive year the Bucks have let in five on the last day.

Luke Hinsley opened his Buxton account with a near post header from a Brad Abbott corner on 17 minutes to begin the spree.

Then Joe McGee made it 2-0 from close range from Kisimba’s cross on 29 minutes before Hamilton pulled one back just before the break.

The second half opened with a flurry of goals.

Matty Williams fired into the far corner on 47 minutes to make it 3-1, but by the 51st minute Marine were level through a Menagh screamer and Foley.

Just before the hour Buxton led again with a Greg Young header from a corner only to see Shacklock make it 4-4 in the 74th minute.

The Bucks’ took the lead again on 79 minutes through Walker which looked likely to be the winner until Mitchley levelled in the final minute.