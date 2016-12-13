Bucks held again, but boss McIntosh delighted with defending

Title-chasing Buxton were left frustrated by being held 0-0 at home by struggling Skelmersdale United on Saturday.

That followed on from a 0-0 draw at Blyth Spartans the weekend before, but the Bucks remain second, three points behind leaders Rushall, and boss Martin McIntosh was delighted with a third clean sheet on the trot in the league.

Buxton even missed a late penalty in an end-to-end last 10 minutes and McIntosh said: “It was an exciting finish.

“All credit to them, they came and got everyone behind the ball. They defended really well and frustrated us.

“They could even have nicked it at the end though, overall, we were probably the only team that did look to go and try to win the match.

“Certainly we had enough chances with the penalty being the best chance.”

It was a second 0-0 stalemate on the trot, but McIntosh stressed: “I would have taken a 0-0 all day at Blyth as I think every team in our division would.

“On Saturday we would have liked to have won, but sometimes the ball doesn’t run for you and that’s the way it was.

“We are slightly disappointed, but I don’t look at it as two games without any goals, that’s two clean sheets for me and we’ve looked really solid. We just need a bit of a break in front of goal.”

This Saturday they travel to play a Sutton Coldfield Town side that are 22nd and they beat 2-1 at home in November.

But, having installed Richard Sneekes as the new manager and Steve Hinks as assistant, the Royals have enjoyed four points from a possible six.

“We played them about a month ago at home and we managed to win that one,” said McIntosh

“But I know they have changed their manager now and they have picked up a little bit since then so, as is any away league game, it will be a very difficult match.

“It is also on the Astroturf as well, but we train on Astroturf every week so it’s nothing the players won’t be used to.

“We’ll just go there positive and hopefully get a good result.”

McIntosh said he is hoping to bolster his squad with the busy Festive period imminent.

“We are not too bad right now and I may add one or two to the squad in the next couple of weeks as we have a few games over Christmas and New Year,” he said.

“I might change it a little bit and, hopefully, that might make us stronger.

“I am always on the lookout but they have to give competition for places. They have to be more than capable of going straight into the team and help the players that are there at the moment.”

Buxton visit Matlock Town on Boxing Day (3pm) followed by home games with Grantham Town (Thursday, December 29th, 7.45pm) and Mickleover Sports (Monday, January 2nd, 3pm).