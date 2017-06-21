Bucks boss’ tribute to departing stalwart Green

Buxton boss Martin McIntosh paid tribute to departing club stalwart Jamie Green but promised his replacement would be even better.

Left back Green has left the Bucks after over 200 games and McIntosh said: “Jamie has been brilliant for us for nearly four years.

“He has been a very popular player with the fans.

“But I am speaking to three or four left backs and I hope to have one in possibly over the weekend or certainly by next week.

“I gather he has gone to Handsworth Parramore, who are a couple of divisions below us.

“He said to me he wanted a new challenge and I know he has started a new job which was a bit more demanding.

“In our division you need complete commitment as there are a lot of games and travelling. Where he is going there will be a lot less of it.”

McIntosh was delighted with recruitment so far, saying: “We have been speaking to a lot of players and hopefully in the week before we go back into pre-season we can announce some signings.

“I believe they will be exciting signings. There is no one who has left that I don’t think I can’t replace. Hopefully we are replacing them with better players than we had. That’s the idea.

“We have quite a few players coming in to see what we’re like and for them to see what we are like in pre-season as most clubs do. But we have not agreed anything with anyone else as yet.

“We are looking for maybe another three or four – that would be us.

“We are miles ahead from last year when we signed four players the week before the start of the season. We are well ahead of schedule.”

He added: “Dave Hopkins, the chairman, and I have met five or six players, maybe more.

“We will be signing some of them and of the ones we wanted, only one has gone elsewhere. So we’ve been pretty successful with who we’re trying to get.

“We start back on 1st July and we are looking forward to it.

“We will train a couple of times, then we play Chesterfield. It will be a big test for us as it will be Chesterfield’s full first team.”