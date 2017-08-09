Bucks better equipped for glory chase as new season dawns

Buxton begin the new Evo-Stik NPL campaign at home to unknown quantities Lancaster Town on Saturday with boss Martin McIntosh believing the Bucks are better equipped for glory than 12 months ago.

The Bucks finished last season’s impressive campaign in seventh place, just three points outside the Evo-Stik NPL play-offs.

But, with one more players set to sign this week to complete the squad ahead of the weekend, McIntosh said: “I think we have replaced the three or four players that have left with better players. That’s my opinion and only time will tell on that.

“I am very happy with the squad and the players we have retained from last season. We have kept all the best ones.

“I just have a couple of loose ends to tie up with one player and we are all sorted then with everyone fit and raring to go.”

Division One North champions Lancaster visit on Saturday (3pm) followed by a trip to Witton Albion (7.45) on Tuesday night.

McIntosh said: “We know all about Witton and how good they are from playing them in the cup last season when they beat us.

“Lancaster are a bit more of an unknown quantity and I have been getting some more information on them.

“But they won their league last year so they will be going into the season on a high and I am sure they have retained most of their players and added more.

“We know they will be a very good side and we will have to be at our best to beat them.

“When you win a league there will be a lot of confidence from that and more often than not teams that come up are very well equipped and able to hold their own and more a division higher. I am sure that will be the case with Lancaster.”

Last Saturday Buxton ended their pre-season programme with a 2-0 home win over Leek Town thanks to goals from Andy McWilliams and Sam Smith.

“I thought we were comfortable in the match but there could be four changes from that team for the starting XI this Saturday as we had players missing,” said McIntosh.