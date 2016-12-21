Bucks are fit and ready for heavy festive fixture list

Martin McIntosh says his Buxton squad are well equipped to cope with the festive period’s fixture demands.

The Bucks travel to near neighbours Matlock Town on Boxing Day for a derby game before the visits of Grantham and Mickleover to the Silverlands ground on 29th December and 2nd January respectively.

While they’ll be without Brad Abbott, who was red carded in the 1-1 draw at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, McIntosh says his players are looking sharp at the midway point of the season.

“We’ll always be prepared, the lads look fit and strong, they’re in good shape, I’ve no concerns about that,” he said.

“It’s a heavy programme over Christmas and going into the new year.

“But we will be ready, I might add one or two to the squad just to help us along and just to bolster the squad.”

Abbott is due to sit out three games after receiving his marching orders following a melee in Saturday’s game, a 0-0 stalemate that made it three draws on the bounce for McInntosh’s side.

Going into Christmas they sit second in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, five points off top side Rushall Olympic and two clear of third placed Blyth.

In the Derbyshire Senior Cup Buxton have drawn South Normanton Athletic at home in the quarter-finals.

The game will be played on Tuesday 10th January at 7.45pm.

Another game in January will be the rescheduled home game against Stafford Rangers, now due to take place on Tuesday 17th.