Boss holds hands up after Everall hat-trick sinks New Mills

Manager Calum Sykes was forced to admit that New Mills were beaten by a much better side on the day after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Whitchurch Alport.

A hat-trick by home skipper Simon Everall sank the Millers at a rain-soaked Yockings Park, leaving them 12th in the 22-team First Division of the Hallmark Security North-West Counties League.

Sykes continued with a midfield three of Bobby Lofthouse, Arron Kirk and George Blackwell, while Dennis Sherriff retained his place in the line-up alongside Nathan Neequaye in attack.

With Dean Williams serving the final match of his lengthy ban after a red card against Holker Old Boys, Liam Flynn continued in goal behind a five-man defensive unit of Jack Beswick, Joe Armstrong, skipper Warren Gaskin, Michael Jones and recent signing Jack Taylor.

However, that defensive unit was tested from the off as Whitchurch began strongly and took the lead in the sixth minute when Jon Howell planted a header past Flynn from a corner.

New Mills struggled to find a foothold in the game and were hurt even more when Sherriff had to limp off in the 19th minute, to be replaced by Callum Scott.

They could not be faulted for their effort, but they seemed low in confidence and fell further behind just before the half-hour mark when a superb pass by Nick Marley released Everall, who lashed a shot across Flynn and into the far corner for a fine finish.

The first half ended with Neequaye going close for the Millers with a left-shot that flashed wide. But any hopes they had of a fightback were squashed eight minutes after the interval when Everall struck again with a perfectly executed lob from the edge of the box.

The fourth goal came five minutes later when debutant Jimmy Garlick completed a slick move with a crashing drive, and New Mills’s misery was wrapped up five minutes from time as Everall raced clear of a tired defence, rounded Flynn and rolled the ball into an empty net

NEW MILLS LINE-UP -- Flynn/ Beswick, Taylor, Jones, Armstrong, Gaskin, Lofthouse, Kirk (Dunn), Neequaye, Sherriff (Scott), Blackwell. Subs not used: Mottershead, Graham, Bateson.