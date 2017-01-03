Birthday boy Grayson bags injury-time winner for Buxton

Birthday boy Bradley Grayson netted an injury-time penalty to snatch a dramatic victory for title-chasing Buxton in their first match of 2017.

In front of a crowd of 364 at the Silverlands, Buxton were heading for a disappointing goalless draw against Mickleover Sports. But just as time was running out, substitute Nicky Walker surged into the area and was brought down by the visitors’ player/manager John McGrath.

Up stepped Grayson to hammer the spot-kick high into the roof of the net and seal a 1-0 victory that kept The Bucks third in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, Premier Division table, just three points behind leaders Rushall Olympic. The win also stretched their unbeaten home league record this term to 12 matches and completed a league double over Mickleover, whom they beat back in August with their best away performance to date.

Buxton played some pulsating, flowing football that day, but this encounter was in stark contrast, yielding very few chances in near freezing conditions.

Although boosted by the return of centre-backs Greg Young and Danny Burns from the side beaten at Matlock Town, the hosts struggled to break down a well-organised Mickleover rearguard. Alastair Taylor was a threat, but most of the first half was a non-event.

Manager Martin McIntosh responded by sending on Walker at half-time and, with added pace in the forward-line, the Bucks suddenly found their feet. A period of sustained pressure led to a shot from on-loan Lincoln City midfielder Kegan Everington being blocked, but it was still the 74th minute before visiting ‘keeper Jake Eastwood was forced into a save of note as he tipped over a shot by Grayson.

Ten minutes later, Walker was unlucky with a drive after good work down the left flank by Everington, so there were huge sighs of relief all round when the last-gasp breakthrough arrived.

BUXTON LINE-UP -- Budtz/ Morrison (Walker 45), Green, Ravenhill, Burns, Young, Doran (Hasler-Cregg 71), Everington, Grayson, Bembo-Leta J., Taylor. SUBS NOT USED: Jackson, Williams, Jameson.