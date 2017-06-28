Best yet to come from Luke Hinsley, says Buxton boss Martin McIntosh

Buxton FC manager Martin McIntosh believes the best is yet to come from Luke Hinsley next season.

Hinsley, who signed from Frickley Athletic in January of this year, has committed himself to the Bucks for the 2017/18 campaign.

The attacker found the back of the net just once following his arrival at Silverlands but has told McIntosh he is itching to get going.

And the Bucks boss said: “We got Luke from Frickley last year. He’d been there for five or six years and I’d always admired him as a player.

“He’s someone I don’t feel like we’ve seen the best of yet. When he came to us he had a bit of a niggle with his knee.

“He said to me the other day that he’s really looking forward to getting going and he thinks he’ll be really firing this year.”

Buxton return to pre-season training on Saturday and McIntosh hopes to have two new additions to his ranks before then.

The club are closing in on the signings of a striker and a left-back and there maybe more incomings, as McIntosh and assistant Tim Ryan run the rule over a handful of trialists.

“We’ll have a look at a good few players in pre-season. We’re not going to be over-crowded though,” said McIntosh.

“There are definitely a few players we want to have a look at to see if they are going to fit in to what we’re doing.

“I didn’t want to get the players back too early. We’ve got seven matches and we’re in good shape. I feel like the recruitment that Tim, myself and the chairman have conducted so far has been good and I’m really pleased with it.

“We’ve retained most of the squad from last year that did really well and I’m hoping what we’ve added will make us better.”

An injury in the warm-up saw McIntosh watch the Buxton FC XI v Man Utd Legends from the sidelines on Sunday but it didn’t stop him and the near 1,000 spectators from enjoying the action, which ended 6-4 to the home side.