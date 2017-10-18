Back to porridge for Macca’s men after FA Cup run

It’s back to porridge for Buxton this weekend as they turn their focus from an FA Cup run to climbing back up the Northern Premier League table.

Martin McIntosh was proud of his men despite a 2-1 defeat on Saturday in the world famous knockout competition, given the quality of the opposition who came to the Silverlands.

“We gave a really good account of ourselves against Gateshead,” he said.

“We took the game to them and it was a really good effort from the lads.

“Jan (Budtz) has made five or six really good saves, but the gulf in two divisions wasn’t always as evident as many might have thought.

“I think the fans, who came out in fantastic numbers, around 600, will have seen us have a good go.”

Buxton certainly weren’t expected to win the game against the National League side and so McIntosh won’t have worry too much about picking up morale this week before Saturday’s trip to Coalville in league action.

A victory for the Bucks would see them go a point ahead of their 13th-placed hosts, with four games in hand.

Being down in 15th isn’t a familiar feeling for McIntosh, whose side have regularly challenged in the top 10 in recent times.

“As soon as you’re out of the cup it’s ‘where are we in the league.’

“We’ve got three or four games in hand on some teams, which is all very well but you’ve got to win those.

“We have to get back on track, if we can put together a run of wins I’m sure we can get back into the top five or six.”

Prior to Saturday’s FA Cup game and the 2-1 defeat by high flying Shaw Lane, Buxton had won three on the trot so McIntosh is keen to get a similar run going.

“It’s been really good,” he said of Buxton’s recent form.

“The Shaw Lane game was our fourth in nine days and it does take a toll – although they were very good on the night.

“We were on a good run, so we want to click back into that.”

Ricky Ravenhill is suspendedfor Saturday’s game.