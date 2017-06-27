Falcons are all set to have a real Blast

Derbyshire Falcons’ T20 Blast programme starts on Saturday, 8th July against the Yorkshire Vikings at Chesterfield.

Home fans can look forward to watching the world’s number one limited overs bowler, Imran Tahir, and Wes Durston, pictured above in last year’s competition.

The Falcons will meet the Vikings, Lancashire Lightning, Northants Steelbacks, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Durham Jets and Worcestershire Rapids in their group.

Go to www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk for the latest news of the Falcons and the chance to win tickets to watch T20 Blast action live.