FA CUP PREVIEW: Fourth round ball numbers confirmed...

Former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown will draw the fixtures for the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.

The third round saw Derby County beat West Brom 2-1, fans need to listen out for ball number 13. Nottingham Forest were knocked out after losing 2-0 to Wigan.

Fourth round fixtures will be played on January 28/29.

Tune in to BBC 2 to see the draw live.

Here’s the confirmed ball numbers...

1. Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2. Rochdale

3. Manchester United

4. Hull City

5. Sunderland or Burnley

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Millwall

8. Manchester City

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Blackpool or Barnsley

11. Wigan Athletic

12. Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13. Chelsea

14. Middlesbrough

15. Derby County

16. Leicester City

17. Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18. Wycombe Wanderers

19. Watford

20. Arsenal

21. Fulham

22. Wolverhampton Wanderers

23. Cambridge United or Leeds United

24. Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Tottenham Hotspur

27. Brentford

28. Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29. Norwich City or Southampton

30. Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon

31. Accrington Stanley

32. Oxford United