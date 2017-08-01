Eddy pulls his way to a world gold medal

Have your say

Buxton tug-of-war expert Eddy Holland (above) won gold as part of the Norton team that was representing Great Britain at the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

The Games are the highest level of competition for non-Olympic sports.

Holland’s team, competing in the 640kg class, lost to Switzerland in the group stage but defeated Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland.

In the semi-finals, Great Britain defeated Sweden and then beat defending World Games and world champions Switzerland in the final.