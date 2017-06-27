Dinting dynamo among the wickets at New Mills

Dinting dynamo Rudolph Liebenberg took 5-17 as his side bowled New Mills out for just 71 in Division One of the Intersport Monkhouse Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League.

In reply, Mike Parker was unbeaten on 55 when Dinting reached 75-2 on what was a pleasant day which greeted the players, officials and supporters in Week 10 of the league.

Elsewhere in the division, Tintwistle chose to bat as they hosted Dove Holes, going on to score 215-8 thanks to P Higginbottom (50) Karl Handforth (48) and M Harris (31 not out) while D Cartledge took 3-44 and K Jones 4-50.

In reply, Dove Holes finished an agonising one run short on 214-9, Tom Forder hitting 81, Jack Gregory 50 and Dan Jones 31 while P Higginbottom took 3-61.

Hawk Green won the toss and elected to bat, making a massive 282-8 against Old Glossop, Pete Richards with 107, Ben Littler 68 not out and Josh Hampson 37 with E Walsh taking 4-54.

Old Glossop then limped to 148-9, A King with 69 as Josh Hampson took 3-21 and Ryan Stringer 3-21.

Mottram posted 250-9 batting first at home to Broadbottom, Ryan Fitton with 50, S Swann 68 and Stefan Fielding 34 as Chris Cheetham Roberts took 4-87.

Broadbottom then slumped to 125 all out with D Perrin making 54, A Burke with 4-18 and Ryan Fitton 3-19. Woodley batted first at Hayfield and closed 257-6, D Oldland hitting 52 as B Higginbottom took 3-69.

In reply, Hayfield were all out for 206, Gareth Davies hitting 73 as G Hill took 3-15.

Buxworth batted first at home to Hadfield and were soon 74 all out, Liam Doyle taking 5-24 and Ric Ball 3-29. Doyle then hit 49 as Hadfield cruised to 75-3.

On to Division Two, Hazel Grove beat Newton by six wickets, Whaley Bridge secured a 57-run win at home to Stalybridge, Compstall enjoyed a 196-run victory at Chapel, Hollingworth beat Offerton by 10 runs, Charlesworth clinched a 12-run win at High Lane.