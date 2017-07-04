Derbyshire in strong position against Durham

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman fell two short of a century but his team are in a strong position on the second day of the Division Two match against Durham at Chesterfield.

Godleman was caught behind hooking Paul Coughlin which ended a 10th wicket stand of 102 with Gurjit Sandhu whose unbeaten 48 was his highest first-class score.

The pair, who came together on the first evening with the score on 266, frustrated Durham for another 15 overs either side of a 35 minute rain break to secure a fourth batting point.

Durham were left with an awkward six overs to negotiate before lunch but Michael Richardson and Cameron Steel survived to take the visitors to 13 without loss at the interval.