Derbyshire hoping to improve record against Durham

Derbyshire’s opening Royal London One-Day Cup fixture of the season today (Thursday) sees them travel to Chester-le-Street to take on Durham in the group stage.

According to the club’s heritage officer David Griffin, this will be Derbyshire’s 983rd scheduled List A match. The two counties have met on 36 previous occasions as first-class sides, with one additional clash in the NatWest Trophy in 1985 when Durham were a minor county. That tie saw Durham triumph by seven wickets as former Derbyshire opening batsman, John Lister, came back to haunt his former side against a strong bowling attack that included Michael Holding, Ole Mortensen and Geoff Miller.

The overall record sees Durham slightly ahead with 21 wins to 15, with one abandonment. Derbyshire have won just three of 15 List A matches at Chester-le-Street. And their highest total against Durham is 281-9 at Jesmond in the Benson and Hedges Cup in 1992 when John Morris scored a superb 121 from 118 balls before Dominic Cork’s 4-39 ensured an 80-run victory.

Four other Derbyshire players have recorded centuries against Durham -– Chris Adams, Matt Cassar, Chris Taylor and Ben Slater. Just two bowlers, Cork and Rob Bailey, have taken five wickets in an innings against them.