Darley Dale to host second ‘softball cricket’ evening

Darley Dale Cricket Club will once again host a women and girls ‘softball cricket’ evening at their Station Road ground this month.

The Friday 18th August event aims to offer women and girls of all ages and abilities a free, non-competitive opportunity to enjoy the game of cricket, exercise, have fun, socialise and make new friends.

Aside from the activities, the clubhouse will be open for refreshments and there will also be a BBQ, weather permitting.

It follows the successful first event, which took place last month, in which over 30 women and girls from the local community took part in the initiative.

The scheme is run in conjunction with the ECB, the governing body of England cricket.

As well as those taking part, many club members, friends and parents came to support, making for a successful evening on and off the field.

The club’s junior section has already benefited from the evening, with a number of girls wanting to play on a regular basis, while 21 of the 52 youngsters registered as part of the recent All Stars initiative – a participation programme for girls and boys aged five to eight – are girls.

The events are also tied to the Women’s World Cup, which saw games hosted at Derbyshire CCC’s 3aaa County Ground, and ended with England lifting the trophy at a sold-out Lord’s.

Anybody interested in taking part in the latest Women and Girls Softball Cricket evening simply need to turn up on the evening.

The event takes place from 6.30pm to 8pm.

For further details on the evening, and girl’s cricket in general, visit the club’s website at darleydale.play-cricket.com.