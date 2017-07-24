Buxton youngsters complete league and cup double

Having finished the league season as champions with a 100 per cent record, the all-conquering Buxton U11s kwik cricket team have now added the Knockout Cup to their honours list.

Buxton had a tough task in a highly competitive tournament that consisted of the top two teams from each section of the Notts and Derby Border League. But they got off to the perfect start when beating a strong Alfreton side by 22 runs in the quarter-finals after posting a total of 156 that included an opening partnership of 22 from Alfie Bradshaw and Archie Walters.

The semi-finals pitted them against the reigning champions and the only other unbeaten team, Morton Colliery. But Alfie Bunting and Edward Hazelhurst smashed 36 from the first two overs to tee up an impressive total of 171, and then Morton were restricted to 129, with Sol Kilbride taking two wickets in the final over.

Buxton were again in sparkling form with the bat in the final, which was against arch rivals and two-times winners, Clifton. This time, they amassed 182, with Sol Gilbride and Reuben Lewis hammering an incredible 42 from the final two overs. Clifton replied with only 125, with George Walters taking a wicket despite sustaining an injury.