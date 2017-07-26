Buxton Raceway returns with full action-packed programme

Buxton Raceway was back in business with an action packed 17 race programme, featuring Mod Stox, Street Bangers, Junior Micra Rods and Open Rods on Sunday.

Firstly the Mod Stox, with around 25 racers present, they provided some proper Stock car racing. 125 Ashley Palethorpe, 45 Brandon Marlow and 294 Jon Clare taking the heats, with Jon also taking the final.

Yellow top 377 Dave Brawn racked up loads of points with some high scoring finishes. In Heat 2 the winning gap was 4/100ths of a second over the second finisher.

In the Open Rods they firstly raced for the British championship, and after a great battle Stoke’s 89 Dave Swingewood came out on top from Buxton’s 304 Scott Thompson and Stokes 43 Stuart Bromley.

The sponsor for this race was Marriott’s Auto Services of Buxton and it was 2016 Champion Charlie Marriott who presented the trophy to a delighted Mr Swingewood. 80 Pete Hughes snr won a heat and the final with 71 Oliver Crowley the other winner.

The Junior Micra Rods were entertaining as usual, in the first heat 19 Ben Germany from Chesterfield and 17 Will Cooley from Stockport who were battling for first place where they tangled with backmarker 807 and came a cropper.

Partington’s 06 Chloe Fearnley took the win. 17 Cooley Will took the second heat and 19 Germany got his hands on the chequered in the final.

In the Fords, again Fast and Hot Fords were combined and were very entertaining. Fast Ford 124 Dave Hanson from Chesterfield took heat 1, 067 Marc Walker cleaned up in Heat 2 and the final despite a half lap handicap.

Got to mention 555 Steve Aldersley and 77 Lee Etches, Steve’s a beautifully turned out racer virtually a show car and Les has a fantastic Help the Heroes paint job to be proud of.

Lastly the Street Bangers and it was 71 Oliver Crowley who won all three races in his Ford Puma, even taking time to spin out racers who might have got in his way. 19 Joe Frankland in a borrowed car clocked three runners spots. Overall on a dry day we had a great days racing.