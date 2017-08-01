Bouncilg back to form with a five-wicket victory

Buxton 1sts bounced back from their crushing defeat the previous week with an emphatic victory against promotion rivals Clowne Town in Division Six North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

Buxton won the toss and elected to bowl in favourable conditions, but they had to wait until the tenth over for their their first wicket.

Chris Simcox struck when Clowne captain Thomas Lodge was caught by wicketkeeper Will Hebditch for what proved to a top-score of 21.

Two further wickets fell in the next over as Fred Smith trapped opener Chris Hendley LBW for 2 before bowling John Clayton for a duck.

Simcox also struck again in his next over, removing Owen Lester for just one when he was caught by Tom Griffin.

There was little resistance from the home side as the wickets continued to fall, with Matthew Cope (10) the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Kian Wilson was impressive on his Buxton 1sts debut and was rewarded with the wicket of wicketkeeper Matthew Parker (4).

However, the Clowne innings was the Simcox show as he collected three further wickets to finish with figures of five for 25 in an immaculate spell of swing bowling.

Matt Poole then bowled Wilson for a duck to finish off the tail as Clowne crumbled to 52 all out from 27 overs.

Buxton were given a scare at the beginning of their run-chase as they again lost a wicket to the first ball of the innings.

This time a lack of communication resulted in Alex Hawley being run out without facing a delivery.

Little else though troubled the away side, and batsmen Dave Belfield (21 not) and Tom Griffin (31 not out) calmly obtained the 53 runs required in 12.1 overs for a nine-wicket win.

Buxton 3rds played Clowne Town 4ths on their ground with Bolsover Castle as the backdrop.

Ravi Kumar with four wickets and Tom Carter with three were the star bowlers in dismissing Clowne for 144.

Buxton were always well ahead in the run chase thanks to Tom Boardman (46) and Ravi Kumar (50). A late cameo innings from Martin Chetwood saw Buxton to a five-wicket victory.