Dove Holes’ first and second teams finished fourth in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League but had individual winners pick up trophies at the league’s annual dinner.

Dan Jones was top of the First Division batting averages with Dave Cartledge top of the First Division bowling averages.

Topping the Second Division bowling averages was Rob Jones.

They received the their trophies from guest speaker and ex-England cricketer Angus Fraser.