10-wicket win for Woodley to maintain pressure at top

Have your say

Lowly Dinting were bowled out for 40 in Division Three of the Derbyshire and Cheshire League as second-placed Woodley won by 10 wickets.

New Mills were asked to bat by visiting Tintwistle and were also dismissed for a low score, 47.

J. Patel took four for 14 and J. Morris claimed three for 17 for Tintwistle, who lost just one wicket in reply.

Batting first, Broadbottom made 138 all out at home to Dove Holes.

Gareth Roters with 67 and A. Welsby with 38 not out were the main contributors with the bat.

D. Waterhouse took five for 15 and C. Poulton three for 34 for Dove Holes, who fell just three runs short in their run-chase, despite scores of 51 and 41 from M. Johnson and T. Green.

M. Greenhalgh and B. McManus led the Broadbottom attack with four and five wickets respectively.

Old Glossop were dismissed for 55 at Hazel Grove, who won by seven wickets.

Mottram (190-8) lost by five wickets to Hawk Green.