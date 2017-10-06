Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

Here’s what your weekly horoscopes are saying...

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

An authority figure isn’t impressed with your interpersonal skills. Instead of bristling at their criticism, see this as your chance to change. Learning how to build productive working relationships will cause your professional star to rise. Brush up your skills with a training course, even if your pride is bruised. A loving partner will remind you of what is truly important. By letting them pamper you, you’ll turn a difficult situation into a golden opportunity. Let down your defences.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

You lack the advanced knowledge to move ahead. Be willing to commit yourself to an advanced programme, even if it means making temporary sacrifices. There will be plenty of time to party once you’ve finished a training course or seminar. You’ll get lots of support from someone close to you. When your courage falters, lean on your best friend or romantic partner. They’ll help you stay focused on your goal. Are you single? You’ll find love where you least expect it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

An unexpected expense will force you to juggle the budget. It would be best to postpone an expensive purchase for your home. A costly appliance or piece of furniture can wait until later in the year. If you’ve been thinking of becoming a free agent, you’ll have no trouble finding loyal clients. People who appreciate your attention to detail and problem-solving abilities will boost your bank account. You should also look into treatment for a health problem.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

You won’t be able to talk sense to a stubborn colleague. Your best friend, romantic partner or someone you work with will insist on taking a dangerous path. Don’t feel that you must follow their lead. You may prefer to go on a solitary vacation. Visiting an ancient city will be empowering. By the time you return home, you’ll decide to make a grand transformation and a fresh start. This could include anything from breaking off a relationship to leaving an annoying job.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Work feels oppressive. You’re tired of taking orders from people who aren’t very creative. Take this opportunity to check out another line of work. Starting business from your own home is a good possibility. Being able to keep all the rewards of your labour will be a welcome change. Use this additional income to purchase a place or relocate to a private hideaway. You’ll feel much better once you’ve found a tranquil living situation. Family might help with the down payment.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

A dour relative keeps dampening your enthusiasm. The sooner you put up some strong boundaries between you, the happier you will be. If you’re undergoing a self-improvement plan, don’t tell this particular person about it. The last thing you want is to listen to their gloomy predictions. A new creative project shows great promise. You could be pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome you get once you share your thoughts and ideas with others. This could be the start of something big.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You’re yearning to make a decisive and determined move, but you keep being held up by one thing after another. You’ll have to undergo some formal training to vault over these obstacles. Resign yourself to the fact of working with a stuffy teacher. By listening closely to their advice and guidance and being respectful, you’ll finally make some headway. An exciting moneymaking opportunity is on the horizon. Any work involving restoration, research or recycling will be highly profitable.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Harsh words will be exchanged with a family member or neighbour. You’re tired of having your privacy infringed upon by this nosy parker. Issue an ultimatum and be prepared to stick to your guns. When they finally realise that you mean business, they’ll back down. Something you started work on in times gone by gathers a new momentum. Take this opportunity to show the fruits of your labour to someone who can help you take it to the next level. Then get ready for your close-up.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

A long face and a fed up expression will have a negative impact on your career. Just because things haven’t worked out in the past does not mean you are doomed to failure. Adopting an optimistic could help turn the tide in your favour. When you are consumed by self-doubt, turn your attention to spiritual pursuits. Activities that make your heart sing will help you cultivate success. Commune with nature, listen to uplifting music and think positively.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Uncertainly and doubt is stopping you taking a risk. Instead of traveling the same path, venture in another direction. Working with your hands will be liberating. It doesn’t matter if this work is totally unrelated to your job. Having a hobby is one of the best ways to become more effective at work. The more well-rounded you are, the greater your success will be. Be sure to attend a big party. You’ll cross paths with someone who grants a cherished wish.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Lending or borrowing money will do untold damage to a close relationship. It’s better to keep friendship and finance separate. If anyone presses you for funds, stand firm. You can’t afford to give your hard earned cash to a spendthrift. An exciting career opportunity will arrive quite suddenly. Don’t hesitate to apply for this position, even if it seems out of reach. Your expansive vision and powerful logic will make a great impression on your future employer.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

An oppressive authority figure is crushing your spirit. Don’t let their harsh criticism affect your personal life. If you need

comfort and reassurance, turn to an old friend or romantic partner. They’ll give you the necessary confidence to strike in a

new direction. There’s a good chance you will land a great job at a company that is based overseas. Alternatively, you will find work in a foreign country. Living abroad appeals to your love of glamour so why not give it a try?