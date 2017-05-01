LETTER: Voters need to keep an eye on politicians

I voted ‘leave’ in the EU referendum because many poorer people thought it would benefit them. Those who live longer will see if it does. That said, I am truly sick of the word ‘Brexit.’ Should not national broadcasters be persuaded to have ‘Brexit-free days’? We must keep tabs on Theresa May in case she does a clever U-turn during the negotiations. In my view, politics is, by definition, a devious business, especially at the top. We must not blame the poor dears who chose the profession. But voters must keep an eye on them. Don’t get caught as they slip slide away from their non-sacred promises.
Max Nottingham
By email