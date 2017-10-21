LETTER: Road closure - chaos could have been prevented

It is with great interest I read of the closure of the A6 at Disley.

What great foresight our previous MPs, county councilors and local representatives showed when they opposed the extension to the by-pass in the 1980s.

All this chaos could have been prevented. What these closures and accidents and inconvenience have cost the economy in the past 30 years must out weigh the cost of the original by-pass significantly. That is not counting the cost to health as cities are not the only ones to suffer from diesel fume inhalation and deafening noise from lorries hitting the sinking road surface and grids.

So well done to them all, we will remember them in our prayers.

W. D. Garratt

Furness Vale