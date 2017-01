Why, why, why were there no facilities at the Pavilion Gardens for the busiest week of the season?

Hundreds of visitors, tourists, pantomime-goers but no restaurant/café/ info/shop/ices or toilets available, not even the conservatory.

How can we call ourselves a tourist town when there is nowhere to even sit and have a drink?

Closure in January is perhaps understandable, but not over Christmas and New Year.

E. Blood

Buxton