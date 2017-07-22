LETTER: Negotiations will be difficult

I’m sorry that your correspondent, Pam Jones (Advertiser, July 13), feels she was “tricked” into voting for Ruth George, but there are certain points she should take into account before wishing for, and changing her vote at an early election. The Labour Party campaigned to remain in Europe: that was our best option. However, the majority of the population said: no, we want to leave.

The two main parties, therefore, have no option but to accept that instruction. It can’t be set aside, no matter how much many of us wish it could. We are facing the prospect of some difficult negotiations over the coming 20 months. The operative word here is “negotiation”. In any such situation each party sets out to achieve its chosen objective. The other party will, almost certainly, be looking for something different. Tactics, ploys, fall-back positions, revised options, surprise moves, etc will all come into play as we move forward. If the Tories have their way we will leave the EU as a very much diminished nation. As we, and the politicians, learn about the many newly emerging details of these negotiations, it is apparent that nobody had a clue as to what we would be facing when we voted to leave. But it is clear that we can minimise the negative impact by not following the Tory chosen line of playing belligerent hard ball. The Labour Party, and Ruth George MP, recognise that leaving is inevitable. But that doesn’t mean we have to accept maximum pain. By careful and well managed negotiation - standing firm in places and relaxing in others - we can obtain the best possible result for the UK’s population. Even today, the main parties don’t know what’s coming from the EU side of the table, or how they’ll handle it. But you can be sure of one thing - if the Tories win the early election Ms. Jones would like to see, then when they’ve finished “fighting” with our (soon to be ex-) European partners we’ll be a darn sight worse off than if the present Tory/DUP vs. Labour status quo is allowed to continue with its “negotiations”. Ruth George may have displeased your correspondent, but she does believe in aiming for a far better outcome to the talks than any Tory representative ever will.

Dave Johnson

Hayfield