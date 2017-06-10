LETTER: Morrisons say thanks for Love Manchester fundraiser

The staff and management of Morrisons, Buxton would like to thank staff and customers for the money donated to the love Manchester fund, we collected £810.37. The company also has the Morrisons Foundation and we’re each providing £125,000 to the ‘Love Manchester’ fund. Many of our other stores also held bucket collections, and as a business we’ve been supporting the police, hospitals and local authorities with supplies and we will continue to do whatever we can to support those affected by the terrible attack that took place in Manchester. This week we will be collecting money for the UK Solidarity fund run by the Red Cross and helping those effected by recent events in London. Thanks again to everyone who contributed any donations.
Robert Harrison
Morrisons, Buxton community champion