LETTER: Leopards do not change their spots

Jeremy Corbyn (& Co) are on a par with other deluded leaders (both in this age and historically) by radicalising the youth of this country by hosting mass rallies and using music festivals politically to offer ‘sweeties’ as an incentive to blindly follow. The main sweetener being free university tuition fees which is very noble in itself but financially unsustainable, which he well knows. This man and his Marxist cronies do not have the best interests of this country at heart only their own selfish egos as is the case with most revolutionary politicians. Leopards do not change their spots, he is an agitator through and through and has repeatedly shown his true colours by his past dealings with known political disruptors. Do not be fooled by this man (many of his own party aren’t as we have very publicly witnessed) as we all know there is no such thing as a free lunch. He operates in a very dictatorial manner under that false smiley front. Be aware - be very aware.

Jo Middleton

via email