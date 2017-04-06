LETTER: If you care about animals, don’t bet on famous race

Four horses were killed as a result of racing at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival, yet there was scarcely any public discussion of the deaths, and the little that did occur was prompted by Animal Aid’s vigilance and energetic briefing of the media.

Animal Aid urges those who care about the welfare of horses to withhold their betting and attendance money from the other infamously lethal event for racehorses – the Grand National meeting, which takes place in April. Instead, they can help one of the sanctuaries around the country that care for the cast-offs of racing. Visit www.stopkillinghorses.com for more information.

Fiona Pereira

Animal Aid