LETTER: I would happily pay extra taxes towards NHS

One thing that most politicians do seem to have a consensus on is that they are scared to ask us for extra taxes to pay for the NHS services that are so essential to our lives and greatly valued by us all.

Polls show that most people in Britain would be willing to pay more taxes in order to secure the services provided by the NHS, free at the point of contact, and that it is very important to us that it continues to do so.

Why are politicians so unwilling to accept that? It only makes sense that if you want a public service you need to pay for it. We are not stupid. We don’t believe there’s a magic wand that will turn hope into gold for us.

Yes please Mr Bingham, leave politics out of it. Treat us as adults and accept that the best way to fund our health service is through public money coming from the taxpayer.

And by the way, we are all taxpayers whether employed/unemployed, pensioner or child we all pay indirect taxes through VAT.

Just a few figures: we are the sixth richest country in the world, but 12th when it comes to the amount of our money the Government spends on health.

In both 2013 and 2014, 7.9 per cent of our money (GDP) was spent on our health services, but that dropped to 7.7 per cent in 2015.

Since 2010 there has been a steady decline in money spent on each of us. The Government spent £12 less per person in 2015 than it did in 2010.

However, according to many, certainly me, we have the best health service in the world. Let’s keep it that way.

Carol Evans

By email