LETTER: Could you help prevent wildlife crime?

We’re looking for volunteers to help us across the county in important areas such as wildlife crime and crime prevention.

Police support volunteers carry out work across Derbyshire in a variety of roles, helping us to maintain our fleet or train officers by acting as victims or criminals.

Now we are recruiting to the roles of customer care volunteer, wildlife volunteer and community support volunteer.

The customer care volunteers would be based at Ripley, speaking with victims and helping us to deliver a high level of service. They would also help organise and attend crime prevention events.

The wildlife volunteers are based in Buxton, Glossop, Derby and Swadlincote. They help increase awareness of wildlife crime and work alongside our wildlife crime co-ordinator.

Community support volunteers are needed at Derby, Swadlincote and Buxton. They carry out tasks such as delivering crime prevention advice and conducting surveys.

To apply, or to find out more information about volunteering with us, visit our website http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Careers/Volunteer-With-Us/Police-Support-Volunteers/Police-Support-Volunteers.aspx

Melissa O’Gorman

Media and Communications Officer