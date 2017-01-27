LETTER: Buxton parking - one hour free would help trade

How does the council think that putting parking meters in the few places available to park for free for two hours is going to help the shops in Buxton?

Many people park on Bridge Street, by G&T Motors to nip into town for a brief shop - visiting the chemist to have prescriptions filled etc.

Putting machines on here will drive people out of the town and small local shops like G&T Motors will lose out to large multi-nationals elsewhere.

If they want to limit parking but encourage people to visit the town and use the shops, why not instigate a ‘parking disc’ scheme whereby you could park for one hour for free.

This is used extensively in other towns, Ambleside and Thirsk as two examples, and it works very well.

If people need to stay for more than the allotted time they then use pay and display car parks.

Angela Knisely-Marpole

Holmfield, Buxton