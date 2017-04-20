Young golfer’s 108 holes effort

A ten year-old golfer from New Mills is playing 108 holes in one day to raise money in memory of other young sportsmen who died too young.

Archie Qualtrough, of Mousley Bottom, plans to complete the 20-mile challenge over 12 hours, playing six rounds at three golf courses.

The youngster is fundraising for Cardiac Risk in the Young in memory of Charlie Craig, a High Peak teen cycling champion who died in his sleep and Young Minds, in memory of New Mills’ Ben Stollery, an 18 year-old rugby player who took his own life.

He will also be supporting two golfing charities, the Golf Foundation and the Finlay Cooper Fund.

Archie’s dad, Stuart, said when Archie, who plays off a handicap of 23, came up with the idea he was a bit sceptical.

He added: “The average full round takes about four hours but if he speeds along, aided with a buggy he could half it.

“Archie is virtually bomb-proof but it’s just whether he will be quick enough. But I will be there and we have a golf buggy.”

Archie starts his challenge at 7am on May 30 and will be tweeting about his progress on the day.

As part of his fundraising Archie has organised a VIP golf day at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

To sponsor Archie’s golfing challenge visit www.justgiving.com/teams/100-Golf-Holes-In-A-Day.

For details about the VIP golf day email stuart.qualtrough@gmail.com. You can follow Archie’s progress on the day @ArchieQualt.