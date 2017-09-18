Young girl, 14, hospitalised after fall during Duke of Edinburgh Award

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team came to the aid of a badly injured 14-year-old girl who had to be taken to hospital.

The team attended the scene near Lathkill Dale after a call at about 5.35pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said: “The girl had been taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme when she fell some distance over a limestone crag, coming to rest on steep ground and sustaining potentially significant injuries to her hip and shoulder.”

An air ambulance was requested but after assessing her injuries it was decided she could be taken to hospital by road ambulance.

The team of 11 from Buxton and six from Edale rescued her and carried her back to the ambulance.

A local farmer also helped with transporting team members to the incident site.