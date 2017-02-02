Young Buxton artist shines in television competition

A Buxton sixth form student has appeared in a prestigous television art contest, becoming one of the youngest people ever to reach the later stages.

Charlie Collins, who attends Buxton Community College, is featured in the third series of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year.

Charlie painted Hunger Games star Stanley Tucci, in the first episode, now available on Sky Arts On Demand.

The programme’s host Frank Skinner commended Charlie’s work, and said: “The relationship between a portrait artist and their subject is a very intimate one.

“I love being able to, along with the viewers, stick my nose in and watch the whole stress-filled process unfold.”

Charlie won a place in the show by impressing judges with a self -portrait.

Although she did not proceed from her heat to he semi-final, Charlie’s appearance on the show confirmed her growing reputation.

She also won the Derbyshire County Council Young Artist Award in 2016 with her watercolour and pen piece River Garden Girl.

When she is not working on her own art, Charlie can be found organising exhibitions as a volunteer with the young artists’ I Am Collective at The Green Man Gallery in Buxton.

For upcoming events and the latest gallery news, visit www.thegreenmangallery.com.

Views can catch Portrait Artist of the Year on Tuesday evenings at 8pm and on Sky Arts On Demand service, with celebrities such as Imelda Staunton and Graham Norton to appear in later weeks.